WEINLESS--Jonathan, passed away on March 5th, 2020 . He was surrounded by devoted family and dear friends. He will be missed. His love for life, intelligent wit, generous spirit and kind soul touched the hearts of many. He is survived by his sister Naomi (Tim Kenny), and brothers Daniel and Michael and many lifelong friends. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the National MS Society. A memorial service will be held in the future. For more info, please contact Jon's family at: [email protected]
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 6, 2020