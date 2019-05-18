Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JONATHAN WELD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WELD--Jonathan Minot, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019. Jon's wife Jane Paige, whom he married in 1965, predeceased him in 2017. He leaves behind his two children, Elizabeth Wei (David) and Eric Weld (Bettina), his four grandchildren (Harrison and Alexander Wei and Madeleine and Luke Weld), his brother, Matthew Weld, and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Rae Paige Schwarz and Marshall Schwarz. Jon was born on February 25, 1941 in Greenwich, CT, the son of Alfred Weld and Sarah "Sally" Duggan. He received his A.B. degree, cum laude, in 1963 from Harvard College and his J.D. degree in 1967 from Cornell Law School. From 1963-1968, he served in the Marine Corps Reserve while attending law school. Jon joined Shearman & Sterling as an associate in 1967, was promoted to partner in 1976 and retired from the firm on April 30, 2019. During his tenure at the firm, Jon practiced in the capital markets and banking areas, with a focus on structuring and implementing public and private securities offerings, financings and listings, and acquisitions and joint ventures, usually involving financial institutions. Jon was known for his philanthropic nature. Outside of work, he held positions in a number of foundations, including Director of the Brooklyn Home for Children; Trustee and/or Director of the Brooklyn Hospital Center (1970s on); Board Member (1992 on) and President of the Board of Saint Ann's School (2012-2018); Vice Chair and Chair of the Strategic Planning Committee and the Horticulture Committee at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden (1997 on), and Board member of The Evergreens Cemetery (1999 on). When not helping organizations to flourish, Jon encouraged his flower and vegetable gardens to thrive. He was an avid fan of music, theater, dance, and literature of all kinds; for decades, he supported The Metropolitan Opera, Brooklyn Academy of Music, and Carnegie Hall. He had a great appreciation of travel, was a connoisseur of fine wine and food, and enjoyed his bridge club. Jon will be remembered as a fiercely loyal friend whose character and friendship buoyed those around him. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jon's name may be made to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.



