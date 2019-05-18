WELD--Jonathan Minot. The Trustees, staff and volunteers of Brooklyn Botanic Garden extend sincere condolences to the family of Jonathan Minot Weld, a civic leader who loved the Garden. Jon was elected a BBG Trustee in 1997, and over 22 years served as Board Vice Chair, Chair of the Strategic Planning and Horticulture Committees, and as a member of many other Board committees and task forces. He had a playful interest in plants, too, and was proud of his collection of hardy cacti at his country home. The Garden remembers him not only for his intelligent stewardship of the institution, but also for his kindness and gentle spirit. Jon's forbearers were instrumental in establishing Brooklyn Botanic Garden in 1910; Jon carried forward that family tradition with grace and humility. It was therefore fitting he was elected BBG's first-ever Honorary Trustee in April 2019. He is already sorely missed by everyone here. Diane H. Steinberg, Board Chair Scot Medbury, President



