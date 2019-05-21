WELD--Jonathan M. The Trustees, Physicians and Staff of The Brooklyn Hospital Center mourn the loss of longtime Trustee Jonathan M. Weld. Jon began his service in the mid-1970s, interrupted by a move overseas. As Chair for eight years beginning in 2002, and interim CEO in 2015, he adroitly led us through times of unprecedented challenge and change with keen intelligence and great dedication, leavened by his wry wit and many kindnesses. We extend our sympathies to his children, grandchildren and extended family, as well as to the many members of the TBHC family who loved and admired him. Lizanne Fontaine, Chair; Carlos Naudon, Immediate Past Chair; Gary Terrinoni, President and CEO



