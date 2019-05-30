WELD--Jonathan M. Jon Weld served as a trustee of Saint Ann's School in Brooklyn Heights from 1992 to 2019, and as President of the Board from 2012 to 2018. His storehouse of wisdom was bottomless; his generosity of spirit, grace, and clarity of vision as a leader were boundless. Jon (and his wife Jane during her lifetime) supported the school in every imaginable way, ensuring its vitality and sustainability. We offer our condolences to his family and to the legions of friends and colleagues whose lives he touched.
Published in The New York Times on May 30, 2019