Jordan Gary Mertz passed away on April 2, 2020 at age 84.



Born in New York City on April 12, 1935, Jordan was the only son of Victor März, who emigrated from Austria to the United States, and Bertha Grubman, whose family came from Austria and Russia. Jordan grew up in the Bronx and was the first person in his family to attend high school and then post-secondary school, graduating from Pratt Institute School of Architecture in 1957. He worked as an architect on a number of prominent projects, including as a member of the Eero Saarinen & Associates team that designed the TWA Flight Center at JFK Airport and as Chief of Design of St. John's University Law School while at Carson, Lundin & Shaw, as well as other commercial and residential projects with the firms Skidmore, Owings & Merrill; McKim, Mead & White/Walker O. Cain; and in private practice. He also taught architecture at the University of Tennessee, CalPoly University, and SCI-Arc. He was an outspoken advocate for the use of housing and design as a way to address inequality and global issues, and he was a strong proponent of the ethos of mission-driven architecture.



He is survived by his two daughters, Gabrielle Mertz of New York City and Kristan Mertz Ahler of Harriman, TN, and his former wife, Norma T. Mertz of Knoxville, TN.



There will not be a memorial scheduled at this time, but those who would like to give a donation are encouraged to support the Pratt Student Emergency Fund, which is helping those impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. For more information on the Fund and to share remembrances with the family: www.forevermissed.com/jordan-gary-m

