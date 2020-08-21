RINGEL--Jordan E. The lawyers and staff of Pavia & Harcourt LLP mourn the loss of our dear friend and former co-managing partner Jordan Ringel. For more than 50 years, Jordan was a pillar of the firm and led our media and entertainment practice in addition to being a valued counselor, advisor and mentor to his colleagues and countless clients. Jordan's huge heart and tremendous energy enriched our lives each day with his generosity, his enthusiasm and his love of life. His thoughtfulness for those confronting loss and challenges was a comfort for many and an inspiration for all. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his wife Nelsa Gidney, his daughters Jill Ringel and Jennifer Ringel, and his entire family. He will be deeply mourned and greatly missed.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store