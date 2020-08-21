RINGEL--Jordan Evan. December 12, 1936 - August 18, 2020. Jordan died peacefully with his beloved wife Nelsa Gidney at his side. Devoted father of Jill (Hassan Najah) and Jennifer (Luciano Calzavara). Cherished grandfather of Sydney and Lucas Calzavara. Trusted and treasured counselor, colleague, mentor, and friend. A graduate of Brown University, (A.B. 1958) and New York University Law School (J.D. 1961), Jordan had a distinguished 50-year legal career at Pavia & Harcourt where he was co-Managing Partner and head of the Firm's Media & Entertainment practice. Jordan fully embraced life - enjoying food and fine wines and taking the helm of his beautiful sloop Sea Fever in the company of friends and family. Larger than life, full of wisdom and love, Jordan will be deeply missed. May his memory be a blessing. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Gifts in Jordan's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America: www.alzfdn.org
For Jordan: "I must go down to the seas again, to the lonely sea and the sky. And all I ask is a tall ship and a star to steer her by ..."