WACHTELL-- Jordan Harris. January 1, 1963 - January 30, 2020. We mourn the loss of Jordan Wachtell, who was tragically killed in a car accident. Jordan was a loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle, great-uncle, friend, neighbor, and philanthropist, with a heart that was open to all who were fortunate and blessed to know him. He was an entrepreneur, owning three successful businesses with plans to develop two more. Filled with limitless energy, Jordan spent his days dreaming of ways to enrich the lives of those closest to him as he walked his beloved dog, Indy. He was the ultimate optimist; a positive, indomitable force whose glass overflowed with a passion for life. His light will shine forever as his memory lives on in our hearts.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 9, 2020