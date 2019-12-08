HAAHR--Jorn C., of Riverdale, NY, died peacefully on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Born in Skive, Denmark on November 3, 1935, he was an electrical engineer and graduate of Denmark's Technical University. A devoted and much-loved husband, father, and grandfather, he is survived by Joan, his wife of 56 years; his children, Paul, Berit, and Marit; child-ren-in-law, Susan Karp, Elaine Wahl, and Kareem Ghalib; and six grandchildren, Rachel, Matthew, Michael, Allie, Erik, and Kai. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends in both the United States and Denmark.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 8, 2019