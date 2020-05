Or Copy this URL to Share

Share JOSE's life story with friends and family

Share JOSE's life story with friends and family

ESPINOSA--Jose M. Born August 28, 1949 Santa Clara, Cuba. Died May 2, 2020 at SBH from COVID. Family is grateful to the frontliners. Leaves children Carlos Veliz, Michael Espinosa and Haysee Espinosa, and grandson Lukas. We love and miss you.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store