ADAMKO--Joseph M., passed away peacefully on April 24 in Palm Desert, California, at the age of 87. A native of Jersey City, New Jersey, and a graduate of St. Peter's College, Joe, with Marge, his beloved wife of 56 years who predeceased him, settled and raised a family in Colonia, New Jersey. They retired to Somerset, New Jersey and wintered in Palm Desert. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Joe enjoyed a successful career at Manufacturers Hanover Trust for more than 30 years. In 1992, he was named Vice Chairman and Director of Sterling Bancorp and Sterling National Bank, and also served as a Director on the Board of the Tommy Hilfiger Company and as a Trustee of National Jewish Medical Center in Denver. The patriarch of a loving and devoted extended family, Joe is survived by his son, Michael Adamko of Morristown, New Jersey; his daughter, Joanne Tatham and her husband Chuck Tatham of Beverly Hills, California and two grandsons, Trevor and Nicholas; his brother Edward Adamko, sister Eleanor Kasney, and several nieces and nephews. He was a mentor to many, a friend to all, with a ready smile and an indomitable spirit. Due to circumstances surrounding the pandemic, a private interment will take place at St. Gertrude's Cemetery in Colonia. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Donations in his name are gratefully appreciated by The Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California or National Jewish Medical Center in Denver, Colorado.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2020