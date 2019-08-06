ASHMAN--Joseph William, passed away on July 19 in New York City. Born in Willkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on September 22, 1922, he was the son of Ruth Startzel Ashman and William M. Ashman. He graduated from Kingston High School. In October 1944 he graduated from the Naval Air Training Center in Pensacola, Florida, as a Naval Aviator. For the rest of the war he flew sub patrol. He entered Harvard College, earning an AB degree in 1950 and a MBA from the Harvard Business School in 1951. Although on the small side he earned a letter playing football at Harvard. After college he played squash tennis and eventually won the championship at the Harvard Club of New York which he had joined in 1953. He took up Court Tennis joining the Racquet Club of Philadelphia and the Tuxedo Club. He is survived by his wife Madelyn Pickens Ashman. There will be a memorial service at St. James' Church, 865 Madison Avenue at 71st Street, at 2:00pm, Wednesday, August 7.



