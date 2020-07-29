JOSEPH ATKINSON

ATKINSON--Joseph. Joseph Anthony Atkinson, age 92, a longtime resident of Palm Beach, FL died peacefully on July 25, 2020 at the Gerstenberg Hospice Center in West Palm Beach, FL. He is the beloved father of Suzanne (Douglas) Lake, Colette (William) Kennedy, and Denise M. Atkinson. Predeceased by his cherished wife of 64 years, Kathleen C. Atkinson, and his sons, Joseph A. Atkinson, Jr. and James L. Atkinson. Dear grandfather of: Jessica Lake Blouin, Douglas T. Lake Jr., William J.L. Kennedy III, Maria E. Kennedy, Margot M. Atkinson and great-grand- father to six children. Joseph was a WWII Veteran serving in the Armored Infantry, Military Police. He graduated from Fordham University and St. John's University Law School, LLB 1951. He specialized in Tort and Real Estate Law practicing on Long Island. He was appointed to the Malpractice Committee for the Supreme Court of New York. After their marriage, Joe and Kay Atkinson raised their five children on Long Island. Every weekend in winter, they took the family up to Windham to enjoy the skiing on the icy New York slopes! In retirement, they moved to Palm Beach, FL and spent summers in New Canaan, CT. Golf and bridge, bridge and golf -- they were always very busy together having fun! Joseph was a former member of the Rockaway Hunting Club, Cedarhurst Yacht Club, Lawrence Beach Club, The Wintergreen Club, Windham, NY; Darien Country Club; The Bath and Tennis Club; The Everglades Club; The Society of Four Arts; and a current member of the Sailfish Club of Florida. Mr. Atkinson was a past Governor General of the Society of Colonial Warriors of the State of Florida. He is a current member of the Knights of Malta, American Association (1980 election).





