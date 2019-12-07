Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH BORGATTI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BORGATTI--Joseph James. Joe, 96, passed away on November 3, 2019, from complications of a stroke in Lexington, KY, while visiting his son, Stephen, and daughter-in-law, Roberta (Chase). He was predeceased by his first wife, Carolyn (Sue) Jaskiewicz (mother of his son, Stephen), his second wife, Elizabeth Miskell, sister Rose Ciaffone, and brothers Louis and Alfred. Born in Malden, MA, in 1923, of Italian immigrants (Joseph and Angiolina), he grew up in Somerville, MA. He began undergraduate studies at Harvard College, but when he discovered he couldn't fulfill the calculus requirement, he left school and joined the US military, fighting as an Air Force tail gunner with a bombing squadron in the South Pacific Theater in World War II. After the war, he was accepted to Harvard again, finished his BA in History, and managed the



BORGATTI--Joseph James. Joe, 96, passed away on November 3, 2019, from complications of a stroke in Lexington, KY, while visiting his son, Stephen, and daughter-in-law, Roberta (Chase). He was predeceased by his first wife, Carolyn (Sue) Jaskiewicz (mother of his son, Stephen), his second wife, Elizabeth Miskell, sister Rose Ciaffone, and brothers Louis and Alfred. Born in Malden, MA, in 1923, of Italian immigrants (Joseph and Angiolina), he grew up in Somerville, MA. He began undergraduate studies at Harvard College, but when he discovered he couldn't fulfill the calculus requirement, he left school and joined the US military, fighting as an Air Force tail gunner with a bombing squadron in the South Pacific Theater in World War II. After the war, he was accepted to Harvard again, finished his BA in History, and managed the Harvard University Band. He felt that this latter experience helped him gain admission to Harvard Business School, from which he graduated with distinction in 1951. His 66-year career was spent mostly outside the US in countries as diverse as Brazil, Bulgaria, Egypt, and Guatemala. He began his career with Citibank in Brazil, first in Sao Paulo and then managing the Salvador (Bahia) branch. Later, he opened El Salvador for Citibank, and moved to Argentina as the Vice-President in charge of southern South America. After a brief stint in New York, he was recruited by INCO to open the Exmibal nickel processing plant in El Estor, Guatemala. In 1979 he took on the job of trying to save ADELA, a corporation begun by Sen. Jacob Javits to promote economic development in Latin America, which had gotten into deep trouble. Unfortunately, ADELA could not be saved. Much later -- at the age of 95 -- he wrote a book about the experience, entitled "ADELA: The Noble Birth and Costly Death of Early Venture Capitalism in Latin America" and was starting to think about a second book on a theory of economic development. After ADELA, he moved back to New York and spent two decades doing privatization consulting, which took him to some 30 countries around the world. In 2000, he joined the board of the Bulgarian-American Enterprise Fund (which turned approximately $55 million in USAID seed money into $400 million) and its legatee, the America for Bulgaria Foundation. His other proud association was with the Ixchel Museum of Indigenous Dress, in Guatemala, which his wife Sue helped found in the 1970s, along with the Friends of the Ixchel Museum (FOIM), a US charitable foundation dedicated to supporting the museum. A founder of FOIM, he remained on the board until his death, attending a board meeting in Guatemala as recently as the spring of 2019. In addition to his work on his cherished boards, he looked forward to his monthly Citibank alumni lunches at Draught 55 in Manhattan. Joe Borgatti was charming, outgoing, a great storyteller and a deep thinker. He was also interested in everyone, especially if they had the slightest hint of a non-native-English-speaker accent, in which case he would draw them into a discussion of where they were from, which was usually just the first step to a new friendship. In his memory, donations may be made to Friends of the Ixchel Museum ( ixchelfriends.org ). Published in The New York Times on Dec. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Harvard Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close