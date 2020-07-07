BOSTANY--Joseph Elias, on July 4, 2020 of natural causes at the age of 88 at his home in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Preceded in death by his loving wife Janet and youngest son James. He is survived by his two faithful sons Joseph and John, his grandchildren Joseph (Brittany), David, and Evan, along with his first great grandchild, Joseph. Bostany is a winner of multiple fashion industry Tommy Awards while President and chief stylist at Schwartz Liebman div. of Cranston Print Works, the oldest textile company in the U.S. He was a graduate and Assistant Professor of Art at New York City's Fashion Institute of Technology. His colorful, exciting fabric designs were meaningful contributions to late 20th Century fashion used by designers including Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan, Norma Kamali, Anne Klein, Diana Von Furstenberg and Betsy Johnson. He drew inspiration from renowned artists with whom he collaborated including Paul Hargittai and Saliba Douaihay. His art has been exhibited in studios on Madison Avenue and at shows at the Art Students League of New York and Salmagundi Club on 5th Avenue.





