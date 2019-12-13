BOTTA--Joseph R. of Forest Hills, NY, passed away in his sleep on December 7, 2019 at the age of eighty-four. He was the devoted husband of over sixty years to Joan; caring father of Jeanine and Christian; loving brother of Betty, Johnny, Richard and Ralph; and son to Madeline and John. His smile and sense of humor never left him even while he courageously fought through the long illness that claimed him. Joe grew up in Brooklyn in a large, close-knit family that followed the Brooklyn Dodgers. He dreamed of becoming a writer and graduated with a Master's Degree from Columbia University. He had a successful career as a journalist with Shell Aviation News and later wrote numerous timely and relevant articles as medical editor at Consumer Reports Magazine. He made many lifelong friends during his time at both jobs and was loved and admired by many others who he came in contact with. He will be greatly missed. Services will be held at Forest Park Funeral Home on December 14 and 15 with burial in St. John's Cemetery on December 16 in Queens, NY.



