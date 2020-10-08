1/
JOSEPH BRUNO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRUNO--Joseph. Greater New York Hospital Association (GNYHA) mou-rns the passing of former New York State Senate Majority Leader Joseph Bruno. Senator Bruno was a passionate defender of people who were ill and in need, and was deeply committed to ensuring that all New Yorkers had safe, high-quality care. He was a strong leader and loyal friend who will be remembered for his honesty, fighting spirit, and decades of caring and giving. We extend our deepest sympathies to Joe's children Joseph, Susan, Kenneth, and Catherine, his partner Kay Stafford, and his many friends. Alan Guerci, MD, Chairman Kenneth E. Raske, President GNYHA


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Pius X
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wynantskill Funeral Home, LLC
294 Whiteview Road
Wynantskill, NY 12198
518-283-2911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 7, 2020
To Mr Bruno’s entire family , Sending condolences on your loss - He was a true gentleman - Was very outgoing and treated everyone with respect - NY has lost a true man - May He Rest In Peace
L R
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved