BRUNO--Joseph. Greater New York Hospital Association (GNYHA) mou-rns the passing of former New York State Senate Majority Leader Joseph Bruno. Senator Bruno was a passionate defender of people who were ill and in need, and was deeply committed to ensuring that all New Yorkers had safe, high-quality care. He was a strong leader and loyal friend who will be remembered for his honesty, fighting spirit, and decades of caring and giving. We extend our deepest sympathies to Joe's children Joseph, Susan, Kenneth, and Catherine, his partner Kay Stafford, and his many friends. Alan Guerci, MD, Chairman Kenneth E. Raske, President GNYHA





