1/
JOSEPH BUCHOLT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BUCHOLT--Joseph. (April 25,1920- June 17, 2020) of New York City was the loving husband of Pearl (Schneiweis) for 70 years who died May 12, 2012. He spent the last month of his life in Vermont, lovingly cared for by his son Carl and his wife Chris Anderson. Joe is also survived by his devoted daughter Geraldine Levey (Frank), grandchildren Robyn Levey Laveman (Mike), Wendy Levey (Keith Fujiu), Dan Bucholt (Sarah), Maya Bucholt (Nacho de la Hera) and great-grandsons Andrew and Ryan Laveman, Zach and Nate Bucholt, Luca, Nico and Oliver de la Hera, He was the best and will be greatly missed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved