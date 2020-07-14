JOSEPH BUCHOLT

BUCHOLT--Joseph. (April 25,1920- June 17, 2020) of New York City was the loving husband of Pearl (Schneiweis) for 70 years who died May 12, 2012. He spent the last month of his life in Vermont, lovingly cared for by his son Carl and his wife Chris Anderson. Joe is also survived by his devoted daughter Geraldine Levey (Frank), grandchildren Robyn Levey Laveman (Mike), Wendy Levey (Keith Fujiu), Dan Bucholt (Sarah), Maya Bucholt (Nacho de la Hera) and great-grandsons Andrew and Ryan Laveman, Zach and Nate Bucholt, Luca, Nico and Oliver de la Hera, He was the best and will be greatly missed.





