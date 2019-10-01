CARAMANICO--Joseph S., of Manhattan died September 29 after a short battle with cancer. He was 59. Born in Brooklyn, he graduated from Brooklyn College and worked for many years in the News Technology Department of The New York Times. He is survived by his sons Marco and Luke; by his wife, Corinne Myller Caramanico; and by siblings Fredrick Caramanico, Annette Fusaro, Maria Naham, Rose DiDonato, Frances Sipple and Joann Caramanico. He was predeceased by his parents, Frances and Frederick Caramanico. Visitation is Tuesday, October 1, from 3 to 9pm at Redden Funeral Home, West 14th St. A funeral Mass will be 10am Wednesday at the Church of St. Francis Xavier on 16th Street, with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Brooklyn.



