The Luke's Family is profoundly saddened by the Loss of Joseph Carey. We send the deepest sympathies to the Carey Family. You were taken too soon from us, but you will be in our hearts and minds forever. Joseph you were the face that everyone came to see and you will never be forgotten. You were an amazing coworker, friend and family member.



Love Always



Luigi Militello, Ariana Militello, Elyse Myller and the rest of the Lukes Family