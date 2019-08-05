CREA--Joseph, on August 2, 2019 at the age of 104 years old. Beloved husband of the late Regina nee Vigliante. Devoted father of Catharine, Regina Mysliwiec (Ronald), Lorraine and Elizabeth (Gloria Greco). Cherished grandfather of Paul, Regina and Brendan. Loving great-grandfather of Eleanor. Reposing at the Peter C. LaBella & A. Guarino Funeral Home, 2625 Harway Ave. (Corner of Bay 43rd St. Brooklyn, NY) on Monday from 7-9:30pm and Tuesday from 2-5 and 7-9:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Grace RC Church Brooklyn, NY on Wednesday at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Regina and Joseph Crea Memorial Scholarship Fund at Brooklyn Law School, 250 Joralemon St., Brooklyn, NY 11201. labellafuneralhome.com
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 5, 2019