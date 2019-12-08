Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH DIONNE. View Sign Service Information Service 1:00 PM the chapel at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx Send Flowers Obituary





DIONNE--Joseph L., business leader and philanthropist, has died. He was eighty-six years old. Mr. Dionne was a visionary who saw the coming of the digital age and embraced it at a time when few could imagine the changes it would bring. As the chief-executive-officer and chairman of the board of The McGraw-Hill Companies during the 1980s and '90s, he transformed the publishing giant into a powerhouse information provider. He was the first publisher to offer on demand publishing to universities and took the lead in speaking out about the need for corporations to develop privacy policies to protect their clients' personal information. McGraw-Hill's groundbreaking policy, developed under his watch, became a model for other companies to follow. At heart, Mr. Dionne was an educator. Before beginning his career in publishing, he was a teacher for ten years in the Harborfields school district in Long Island, New York, as well as a guidance counselor and assistant superintendent. Years after leaving the public education field, he would still wonder, as a new school year approached, what his class might have been like. He took the skills he learned as a teacher and used them to great advantage in his business career. He knew how to spot talent and often promoted people from within to positions they would never have thought they were capable of handling. He loved seeing people using their talents to their fullest. His colleagues and many friends relied on him for guidance and inspiration. He was also a man who believed in giving back. He helped found many non-profits, all of which are flourishing today. BuildOn was one that was especially close to his heart. When two young friends, ready to leave the corporate world, went in search of someone to help them fulfill their dream of building schools in the poorest regions on earth, they were told, "Go talk to Joe Dionne." Joe embraced these two dreamers and helped them establish an organization that has now reached thousands of children around the world. Broadway's Babies was another organization that was very important to him. Through this organization he was able to help bring music and the arts into the lives of children in underserved areas in New York City and around the world. One of the children's choirs created by Broadway's Babies will be performing this year at Rockefeller Center. The founders are counting on him being there in spirit to lift all their voices. He was a huge fan of the University of Connecticut women's basketball team. A former basketball player and coach himself, he used to say that he loved watching the women play because they played the game the way it should be played - as a team. He also loved football. One of the greatest moments of his life was the day that, as a kid playing football in a sandlot in Virginia, Sammy Baugh, quarterback for the Washington Redskins, drove up, asked for the football, pointed at Joe and told him to go out for the long pass. "There was no way I wasn't going to catch that pass," he used to say when he'd recall the story. Joe was a light in this world. So many of his family members and friends, when faced with a difficult decision, would ask themselves, "What would Joe do?" Just asking this question lead naturally to well-reasoned answers. We will all still be asking ourselves this question for many years to come. Joe is survived by his wife, Catherine. He is also survived by his sons, Kevin, Gary and Darren, his granddaughters, Courtney, Chelsea, Casey and Ally, his grandsons, Kristopher and AJ, his great grandson, Kyle, and his niece and nephew, Lisa and Tom. He was predeceased by his daughter, Marsha, and his granddaughter, Danielle. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Joe's name to: Broadway's Babies www.broadwaysbabies.com A service will be held for Joe in the chapel at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx at 1pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Published in The New York Times on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

