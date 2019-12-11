DIONNE--Joseph. The Hofstra community mourns the loss of Trustee Emeritus Joseph Dionne, a business leader, philanthropist, and alumnus of the University. Committed to improving the U.S. education system, he co-founded and was chair of Private Client Resources LLC and previously served as chair and CEO of McGraw-Hill Companies Inc. He served multiple communities through leadership positions on numerous nonprofit and public boards dedicated to cultural, healthcare, and educational needs. Dionne earned a BA in Political Science and an MS in Secondary Education at Hofstra University before receiving a Doctor of Education from Columbia University Teachers College. A member of the Hofstra University Board of Trustees for nearly two decades, he received numerous honors and awards, including Hofstra's Alumnus of the Year Award, Hofstra's Award for Alumni Achievement, and the Hofstra George M. Estabrook Distinguished Service Award. Dionne established the Joseph L. Dionne Endowed Academic Chair at Hofstra to promote teaching, research, and scholarly activity in education, educational leadership, and human services. Its purpose is to address areas such as the creation of innovative learning communities and the needs of underserved populations of children and their families. In tribute to the memory of Joseph Dionne, all Hofstra University flags will be flown at half-staff. Donald M. Schaeffer Chair, Hofstra University Board of Trustees Stuart Rabinowitz President Hofstra University



