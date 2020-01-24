JOSEPH FABISH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH FABISH.
Obituary
Send Flowers

FABISH--Joseph H. Lifelong Glendale, CA resident Joseph H. Fabish passed away on November 12, 2018. He was 67 years old. Joseph earned a BS in Geology at California State University - Los Angeles, in 1986. He was an avid researcher of - and an internationally recognized expert in - past and present weaving traditions of modern-day Peru, in particular a unique and newly discovered Incan weaving tradition in a small highland region of the Andes of northern Peru. He is survived by his daughter, two grandchildren, brother, and nephew.  
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.