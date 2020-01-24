FABISH--Joseph H. Lifelong Glendale, CA resident Joseph H. Fabish passed away on November 12, 2018. He was 67 years old. Joseph earned a BS in Geology at California State University - Los Angeles, in 1986. He was an avid researcher of - and an internationally recognized expert in - past and present weaving traditions of modern-day Peru, in particular a unique and newly discovered Incan weaving tradition in a small highland region of the Andes of northern Peru. He is survived by his daughter, two grandchildren, brother, and nephew.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 24, 2020