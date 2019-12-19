FALLEK--Joseph, of Roslyn, New York, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019, at age 93. Noted trial lawyer, World War II veteran, amateur boxer, Brooklyn College football player, skier and tennis player, he was devoted to and fiercely protective of his wife Barbara, his children, his friends and his clients. An outspoken advocate for legal protections for police, he defended officers in many of the most sensational police trials of his era. He is survived by his four children, Andrew, Larry, Stacey and Steve and their spouses, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 19, 2019