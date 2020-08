Or Copy this URL to Share

FERRIS--Joseph, on June 20, 2020. Husband of the late Joan (McVeigh). Father of Joseph and Thomas and father-in-law of Eugenia. Grandfather of Sophia brother of William, Eileen, Mary Lou, and the late John. Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 15th at 11am at St. Francis Xavier, 225 6th Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11215.





