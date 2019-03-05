Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH FLUMMERFELT. View Sign

FLUMMERFELT--Joseph. The New York Philharmonic mourns the passing, on March 1, of Joseph Flummerfelt, who prepared choruses for the Orchestra from 1971 to 2016. With Westminster Choir College choruses and the New York Choral Artists, he collaborated in almost 600 Philharmonic performances. Among the most memorable were the memorial concert featuring Brahms's 'A German Requiem' soon after 9/11, and, in 2002, the World Premiere of John Adams's 'On the Transmigration of Souls' in memory of the victims of those attacks. Many of these performances live on in recordings, including the multiple-Grammy-winning release of the Adams. Dr. Flummerfelt conducted the Orchestra in Haydn's 'Creation' and the World Premiere of Stephen Paulus's 'Voices of Light.' The Philharmonic extends deepest condolences to his family and to the many choristers, musicians, and conductors whom he inspired.



