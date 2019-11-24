FORGIONE--Joseph "Joe". The All Stars Project is deeply saddened by the passing of Joe Forgione, one of our first and most spirited corporate champions. As humble and kind as he was generous, Joe was loved by everyone at the All Stars, and especially by the thousands of inner-city young people whose lives he changed. His touch was both visionary and personal. To put it bluntly, there was no one quite like Joe. His legacy lives on through the Joseph A. Forgione Development School for Youth, which will continue to transform young lives for decades to come. Our heartfelt condolences to Lydia and to the many friends and family who mourn. Gabrielle Kurlander, President and CEO, All Stars Project, Inc.



