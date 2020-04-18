Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph G Cowley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1923 - 2020

Joseph Cowley, the American author, died Monday, February 17, 2020, at his home in Westport, Connecticut, where he had lived with his companion of 12 years, Bernice Friedson. He was 96.



Joseph was born on October 9, 1923. He graduated from Columbia University in 1947, interrupting his academic career to serve two and a half years with the Army Air Force during World War II. The last few months of service were spent overseas as a bombardier with the Eighth Air Force, for which he was awarded the Bronze Star. He received his M.A. from Columbia in 1948 and taught English at Cornell University.



Most of his career was spent writing and editing material on sales and management for The Research Institute of America. Taking early retirement in 1982 to devote himself to fiction, he moved with his wife Ruth to Lebanon, Ohio, to be near the eldest of their four children and the two grandchildren existent at the time.



He married Ruth M. Cowley in 1948, and although they divorced in 1983, they remained together until her death in 2006. He is survived by his companion Bernice, his sister Dorothy, three children (Barbara, Charles, and Joseph, Jr.), seven grandchildren (Jesse, Noah, Sarah, Samantha, Eliot, Sophia, and Sean), and three great-grandchildren (Celeste, Naomi, and Esme). His daughter, Jennifer Schlaich, has predeceased him.



He often said there are two things that add meaning to life: work, and love. Practicing what he preached, he almost never missed a day of work and remained devoted to his wife Ruth until her death. He placed a high value on intelligence, and honesty, and ideas. He hated small talk. He was uninterested in clothing, or style, or sports. He had a rather wicked sense of humor. He had a knack for figuring out where the line is drawn, and then gleefully crossing it. He loved women, and good writing, above all else.



His accomplishments were many: An Ivy League education (he was the first in his family to attend college), a middle-class life on Long Island's North Shore, a solid living as a writer. All of which seems the more remarkable given his background. He grew up during the Great Depression in a family that moved frequently and struggled to make ends meet. He himself battled with alcoholism and depression for most of his adult life.



His published work includes five novels, several short story collections, four plays, and two works of nonfiction. More information can be obtained from his website, www.josephcowley.com.



We love you, Dad. We'll miss you! Joseph Cowley, the American author, died Monday, February 17, 2020, at his home in Westport, Connecticut, where he had lived with his companion of 12 years, Bernice Friedson. He was 96.Joseph was born on October 9, 1923. He graduated from Columbia University in 1947, interrupting his academic career to serve two and a half years with the Army Air Force during World War II. The last few months of service were spent overseas as a bombardier with the Eighth Air Force, for which he was awarded the Bronze Star. He received his M.A. from Columbia in 1948 and taught English at Cornell University.Most of his career was spent writing and editing material on sales and management for The Research Institute of America. Taking early retirement in 1982 to devote himself to fiction, he moved with his wife Ruth to Lebanon, Ohio, to be near the eldest of their four children and the two grandchildren existent at the time.He married Ruth M. Cowley in 1948, and although they divorced in 1983, they remained together until her death in 2006. He is survived by his companion Bernice, his sister Dorothy, three children (Barbara, Charles, and Joseph, Jr.), seven grandchildren (Jesse, Noah, Sarah, Samantha, Eliot, Sophia, and Sean), and three great-grandchildren (Celeste, Naomi, and Esme). His daughter, Jennifer Schlaich, has predeceased him.He often said there are two things that add meaning to life: work, and love. Practicing what he preached, he almost never missed a day of work and remained devoted to his wife Ruth until her death. He placed a high value on intelligence, and honesty, and ideas. He hated small talk. He was uninterested in clothing, or style, or sports. He had a rather wicked sense of humor. He had a knack for figuring out where the line is drawn, and then gleefully crossing it. He loved women, and good writing, above all else.His accomplishments were many: An Ivy League education (he was the first in his family to attend college), a middle-class life on Long Island's North Shore, a solid living as a writer. All of which seems the more remarkable given his background. He grew up during the Great Depression in a family that moved frequently and struggled to make ends meet. He himself battled with alcoholism and depression for most of his adult life.His published work includes five novels, several short story collections, four plays, and two works of nonfiction. More information can be obtained from his website, www.josephcowley.com.We love you, Dad. We'll miss you! Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close