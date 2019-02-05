GARON--Joseph D., 88, died on January 31, 2019. He is survived by his wife Claudia, four daughters and their spouses, seven grandchildren and three great-grandsons. He was a proud alumnus of Regis High School, Fordham University, and the Fordham School of Law. He was chairman and managing partner of the law firm Brumbaugh, Graves, Donohue and Raymond, which he merged with Baker Botts before retiring in 2001. Joseph was an adjunct professor for 29 years at Fordham Law School where he was awarded the Bene Merenti medal for his long service and dedication to the university. For 20 years he edited the Martindale Hubble annual digest of copyright law. He was honored by numerous organizations for his charitable and pro bono legal work and held many trustee positions. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, February 6, 11am at St Pius X Church, South Yarmouth, MA.



