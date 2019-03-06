Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH GARVIN. View Sign

GARVIN--Joseph A., on March 3, 2019. Member of the New York Stock Exchange, Alumni Fordham Prep. and Fordham College. Joseph was the devoted husband of Frances M. (nee McManus); beloved brother of Charles A. Garvin and Elizabeth R. Lynch (Dick). He was the loving son of the late Charles and Mollie Garvin (nee McBride). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Andrett Funeral Home, 199 Bleeker St., NYC from 4:00 to 8:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00am at Epiphany R.C. Church, Second Ave. at East 22nd St., NYC. Interment to follow at Kensico Cemetery, Valhalla, NY. In memoriams to Fordham Prep., 441 East Fordham Rd., Bronx, NY 10458.



