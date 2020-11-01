GOLDSTEIN--Joseph A. Joseph A. Goldstein (Joe), 85, co-founder of the market research firm, Data Development Corporation (DDC), died after a long illness, on August 2, 2020. Joe and Jerry Rosenkranz, the other DDC co-founder, were known as "the Jays" and were early and ardent supporters of the "listen to the consumer" movement. Joe was also a co-founder of CASRO, the industry trade association. Joe was beloved by his first wife Lynnette, his children Susan (Andrew) and Jodi (Ed) and his grandchildren Alec, Samantha, Zoe and Morgan. He is also survived by his brother Charles (Ronnie). Joe was also beloved by his second wife Linda, her children Jody (Richard), Andrew (Sisa) and her grandchildren Rickie, Andrew and Harry. Joe was always the quiet one in the room, but he was the one who made things happen. We will miss his worldliness, dependability and dry humor to get us through the company all-nighters. He loved Venice and its glassworks, collecting art, the beaches in St. Martin, the lobster at the Palm Restaurant, the corned beef at the Second Avenue Deli. We admired his photographic skills. Above all, we will miss him.





