JOSEPH GORAYEB

GORAYEB--Joseph G. Mr. Gorayeb died on July 3, 2020 in the East End home he loved surrounded by family. He was born in Brooklyn on December 18, 1933, son of George S. Gorayeb and Carmen Martinez. He attended St. Joseph's Preparatory Seminary in Princeton, NJ, St. John's College and Law School in Queens. An attorney since 1959, Mr. Groayeb worked for Aetna Life and Casualty, Ataka America, and founded various iterations of law firms resulting in Gorayeb & Associates, which continues under the control of his son, Christopher. An avid photographer, sailor, and traveler, Mr. Gorayeb never met a child or animal he didn't like and supported a variety of causes that helped them. He attended the New York City Ballet, the Metropolitan Opera, and the Broadway theatre and supported their work. Mr. Gorayeb leaves three surviving children: his son Christopher and his wife Joan and their children Westerly and Jay; his daughter Claire and her daughters Kate and Anne; his son Andrew and wife Kimberly and their children William, Zachary, and Autumn. His daughter Catherine was killed at Windows on the World on September 11, 2001. He is also survived by his siblings: Edward, Henry, Laurence, Mary and their spouses. Mr. Gorayeb is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews as well as grandnieces and a grandnephew.





