GREENE--Joseph H., 89, of 57 Montague Street, Brooklyn Heights, died on February 13th at Presbyterian Methodist Hospital of a stroke suffered a few days earlier. He was born and raised in Philadelphia, graduated from Haverford College in 1952 and after military service in the Army Security Agency in Kyoto, Japan, had a career with the Bank of America International, serving in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, China, and eventually Houston, Los Angeles, and New York. He continued his interest in the Far East, but was also an avid reader in both French and English and was devoted to New York City and its cultural life, exploring every subway line early in his retirement and walking many parts of the City. Family and friends will gather at a later time to remember one they loved and admired. For updates, please send name/contact to [email protected].
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 21, 2020