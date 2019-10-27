GRIFFIN--Joseph J., passed away on October 22, 2019, after a long illness. Joe was born on June 28, 1932 in New York to Anna R. (Minnick) Griffin and Joseph F. Griffin. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years, Betty. Joe was the devoted father of Elizabeth A., Mary (Jeffrey), Catherine (Merlin), Robert (Jo-Ann), Patricia, Gail, and had nine grandchildren, and one great- granddaughter. He graduated from Fordham University with a BA in Psychology, received an MBA from NYU, and his J.D. from Fordham Law. He retired from American Brands in 1997 with the title of Vice President and Assistant to the Chairman. In his honor, donations can be made to the Joseph J. Griffin Scholarship at Fordham University. www. leopgallagherstamford.com
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 27, 2019