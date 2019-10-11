HECHT--Dr. Joseph C., died on October 9, 2019 at the age of 95. He was a longtime marketing and retailing professor at Montclair State University, author, book editor, retailing consultant and lecturer. Dr. Hecht was decorated for his service with the 82nd Airborne in the invasion of Holland and the Battle of the Bulge. Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Phyllis; two daughters, Idette Durbin of Charleston, SC, and Devorah Rosen and her husband Ron of Summit, NJ, and a son, Ben Hecht, and his wife Lynn Leibovitz of Washington, DC. He had four grandchildren, Sara and Evan Rosen and Eliza and Sam Hecht. A funeral service will be held at the Sanctuary of Abraham and Sarah Chapel in Cedar Park Cemetery, 735 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 11:30am.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 11, 2019