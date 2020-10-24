1934 - 2020
Joseph Henry Shepard, III, of Short Hills, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the age of 86. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, devoted friend, and a true gentleman. He lived in Short Hills for more than 55 years.
Joe was born in Atlanta, GA, in 1934 and graduated from Tenafly High School in NJ in 1952. He enlisted in the Navy in 1954 and served with the Atlantic Submarine Fleet out of Norfolk, VA. After his honorable discharge from the Navy in 1956, he attended Seton Hall University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics in 1959.
He met the love of his life, Nancy Buhrer of Chatham, NJ, in 1954, and they married in 1957. They settled in Short Hills where they raised their family. In June 2020, the couple celebrated 63 wonderful years together.
Joe enjoyed a long and successful career. He created the Shepard-Dumper Insurance Agency in Short Hills, NJ, in 1965. The business catered to commercial and personal insurance sales. Over the years he expanded the business to include offices in Rumson and Peapack, NJ. Through hard work and perseverance, he built his agency to be one of the most respected and admired in Northern NJ. He was a trustee at Canoe Brook Country Club for several years. He had a twenty-two year tenure on the Board of Directors of Investors Savings Bank where he met many good friends.
Joe volunteered in a variety of community endeavors. He coached Millburn-Short Hills Little League Baseball, junior football and softball. Joe was involved with The United Way, the American Red Cross, the NJ Chapter of the Florence Crittenton League of Newark, the Millburn Township Fund, and the Millburn Township Planning Board.
He was a fan of the NY Yankees & NY Rangers, liked traveling, attending Broadway shows, boating and vacationing in Chatham, Cape Cod. He was a lifetime member of Canoe Brook Country Club where he enjoyed playing golf and spending time with all his Round Table friends.
Most of all he treasured his family. Joe is survived by his devoted wife, Nancy; son, David Shepard; daughter, Sandra Shepard. A second son, Robert Shepard, predeceased him. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Kim and Ashley Shepard, and Robert Shepard Jr. His brother, John Shepard, and his sister, Clare Shepard Johnston, predeceased him.
A mass to celebrate Joe's life will be held on October 26, 2020, at 11:15, St. Rose of Lima Church, Short Hills. The service will be live streamed. Please visit http://bradleyfuneralhomes.com/joseph-henry-shepard-iii/
for more information.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to participate in honoring Joe's life may contribute to The Seeing Eye, P.O. Box 375, Morristown, NJ 07963-0375.