KELLEY--Joseph M., Jr., PhD, of Westfield, NJ, died February 17, 2019. A graduate of Loyola College and Fordham University, he enjoyed a long, distinguished career in chemical research and engineering with Rexall Chemical before retiring as Vice President of Research & Development. He had also established his own consulting business on polyolefin chemistry and chlorine dioxide chemistry. He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret. Services will be private. For the complete obituary and guestbook, visit: www.dooleycolonial funeralhome.com.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 24, 2019
