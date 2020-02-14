Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph M Dukert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1929 - 2020

Joseph M. Dukert was born on September 19, 1929, and passed on February 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betty Cole Dukert, who retired in 1998 as Executive Producer of NBC's "Meet the Press" after 41 years with the program.



Joe was recognized as a pioneer in focusing on the broad energy interrelationships as well as energy consumption patterns and environmental effects. He wrote U.S. Energy Policy for the Department of Energy, was among the first members of the International Association for Energy Economics and was a Senior Fellow of the United States Association for Energy Economics (USAEE). Joe served in various capacities with The National Capital Area Chapter of the United States Association for Energy Economics (NCAC-USAEE), including the presidency, before moving on to become President of USAEE.



Much later in Joe's career, at the age of 75, Joe would become the oldest person ever to earn a Ph.D. from Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) in international relations, with a minor in economics. Joe was a prolific writer and wrote ten books and numerous monographs.



Joe retired in 2014, after 49 years as an independent energy consultant to government and industry. Before his work in this field, Joe had been associated with the U.S. space program (Project Vanguard) and had held editorial positions with The Baltimore News-Post.



Born in Baltimore, Joe served in U.S. Air Force intelligence during the Korean War after graduating magna cum laude from Notre Dame (1951 ). Joe was involved in local politics and served as a delegate to Republican National Convention from Maryland in 1960 and 1964. In 1967, Joe, the Maryland State Chairman of the Republican Party, met Betty Cole during the filming of a political report for "Meet the Press." They married a year later.



Joe had been married previously to Virginia Linthicum Dukert who passed in 1967 in Baltimore, Maryland. Joseph M. Dukert was born on September 19, 1929, and passed on February 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betty Cole Dukert, who retired in 1998 as Executive Producer of NBC's "Meet the Press" after 41 years with the program.Joe was recognized as a pioneer in focusing on the broad energy interrelationships as well as energy consumption patterns and environmental effects. He wrote U.S. Energy Policy for the Department of Energy, was among the first members of the International Association for Energy Economics and was a Senior Fellow of the United States Association for Energy Economics (USAEE). Joe served in various capacities with The National Capital Area Chapter of the United States Association for Energy Economics (NCAC-USAEE), including the presidency, before moving on to become President of USAEE.Much later in Joe's career, at the age of 75, Joe would become the oldest person ever to earn a Ph.D. from Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) in international relations, with a minor in economics. Joe was a prolific writer and wrote ten books and numerous monographs.Joe retired in 2014, after 49 years as an independent energy consultant to government and industry. Before his work in this field, Joe had been associated with the U.S. space program (Project Vanguard) and had held editorial positions with The Baltimore News-Post.Born in Baltimore, Joe served in U.S. Air Force intelligence during the Korean War after graduating magna cum laude from Notre Dame (1951 ). Joe was involved in local politics and served as a delegate to Republican National Convention from Maryland in 1960 and 1964. In 1967, Joe, the Maryland State Chairman of the Republican Party, met Betty Cole during the filming of a political report for "Meet the Press." They married a year later.Joe had been married previously to Virginia Linthicum Dukert who passed in 1967 in Baltimore, Maryland. Published on NYTimes.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close