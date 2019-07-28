1965 - 2019
Joseph Oulvey, of New York NY, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was 54 years old.
Born February 6, 1965 in East St. Louis, IL, Joe graduated from Althoff Catholic High School in 1983 and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University in 1987. Joe's career in media ad sales began in Peoria, IL as a local account executive at WHOI. His career in spot television sales brought him to St. Louis, MO and Chicago, IL. In 1993, Joe relocated to New York, NY with CBS Television Station Spot Sales, became a Sales Manager and eventually Vice President for the O&O stations. In 2001, Joe launched his career with the Fox O&O stations as part of the inaugural senior management team that formed the national sales organization. Three years later, Joe was promoted to Senior Vice President, and in 2011 he was promoted to Executive Vice President directing all aspects of the national sales efforts on behalf of the Fox Television Station group.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years Debbie (Russo) Oulvey and daughter Amelia Oulvey. Joe was the beloved brother of William, Steve (Mary Anne), Peggy (Rocky), Dave (Claret) and Paula. He was the proud uncle of five nieces, five nephews, three great-nieces and one great-nephew. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, William and Margaret-Mary (Winkelmann) Oulvey.
Published on NYTimes.com from July 28 to July 29, 2019