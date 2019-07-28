Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph M Oulvey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1965 - 2019



Joseph Oulvey, of New York NY, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was 54 years old.



Born February 6, 1965 in East St. Louis, IL, Joe graduated from Althoff Catholic High School in 1983 and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University in 1987. Joe's career in media ad sales began in Peoria, IL as a local account executive at WHOI. His career in spot television sales brought him to St. Louis, MO and Chicago, IL. In 1993, Joe relocated to New York, NY with CBS Television Station Spot Sales, became a Sales Manager and eventually Vice President for the O&O stations. In 2001, Joe launched his career with the Fox O&O stations as part of the inaugural senior management team that formed the national sales organization. Three years later, Joe was promoted to Senior Vice President, and in 2011 he was promoted to Executive Vice President directing all aspects of the national sales efforts on behalf of the Fox Television Station group.



He is survived by his wife of 20 years Debbie (Russo) Oulvey and daughter Amelia Oulvey. Joe was the beloved brother of William, Steve (Mary Anne), Peggy (Rocky), Dave (Claret) and Paula. He was the proud uncle of five nieces, five nephews, three great-nieces and one great-nephew. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, William and Margaret-Mary (Winkelmann) Oulvey. Joseph Oulvey, of New York NY, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was 54 years old.Born February 6, 1965 in East St. Louis, IL, Joe graduated from Althoff Catholic High School in 1983 and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University in 1987. Joe's career in media ad sales began in Peoria, IL as a local account executive at WHOI. His career in spot television sales brought him to St. Louis, MO and Chicago, IL. In 1993, Joe relocated to New York, NY with CBS Television Station Spot Sales, became a Sales Manager and eventually Vice President for the O&O stations. In 2001, Joe launched his career with the Fox O&O stations as part of the inaugural senior management team that formed the national sales organization. Three years later, Joe was promoted to Senior Vice President, and in 2011 he was promoted to Executive Vice President directing all aspects of the national sales efforts on behalf of the Fox Television Station group.He is survived by his wife of 20 years Debbie (Russo) Oulvey and daughter Amelia Oulvey. Joe was the beloved brother of William, Steve (Mary Anne), Peggy (Rocky), Dave (Claret) and Paula. He was the proud uncle of five nieces, five nephews, three great-nieces and one great-nephew. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, William and Margaret-Mary (Winkelmann) Oulvey. Published on NYTimes.com from July 28 to July 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close