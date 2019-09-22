MANDELBAUM--Dr. Joseph. Beloved husband, father and Zayda, died at age 85 at home surrounded by his loving family on September 19, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, attended NYU, graduated from SUNY Downstate Medical College, worked at the National Heart Institute, did an internship at Brooklyn Jewish Hospital and a fellowship in pathology at Mount Sinai Hospital, was chief pathologist at Womack Army Hospital in Fayetteville, NC, and did his residency in internal medicine at Long Island Jewish Hospital. He practiced internal medicine for over 50 years in New Hyde Park, NY, and at Long Island Jewish, North Shore and St. Francis Hospitals. He was devoted to his patients, for whom he cared deeply, and often treated families over several generations. He loved the practice of medicine, was a mensch and man of many talents who adored his family. He is predeceased by his parents, Beatrice and Jacob Mandelbaum, and his older brothers, Isidore and Harold Mandelbaum. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Reva, his children, Stacey Mandelbaum (Alex Frank), Jay Mandelbaum (Laurie), Sherry Mandelbaum Halperin (Michael), his grandchildren Emily, Ariel (Anil Nathan), Ben, and Miriam Frank, Sydney, Adrienne and William Mandelbaum, Rachel, Sarah and Andrew Halperin, and his sister, Estelle Pace. A funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 24, at 9:45am at Riverside-Nassau North Chapels in Great Neck.



