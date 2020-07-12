1/
JOSEPH McKENZIE-HAMILTON
McKENZIE-HAMILTON-- Joseph. The West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing deeply mourns the passing of our beloved colleague, Joe McKenzie-Hamilton. Joe joined WSFSSH in 1992, served as the Director of the Frederic Fleming House from 1996-2010 and in 2010 became the Director of the Claremont in the Bronx. Though Joe was a very smart, skilled, compassionate and tireless worker, the hallmark of his work was his commitment to our staff and residents. He was a patient and thoughtful mentor. Numerous WSFSSH employees-and their children-credit his attention and guidance as critical to their professional and personal development. Joe was never one to take credit for his accomplishments, always putting the spotlight on others. Throughout his life, Joe was committed to non-violent political action, working in Central America and throughout the world to promote social justice and human rights. Joe also committed countless hours of his life and much of his soul to the mission of the Catholic Worker. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his wife Sabra, their children Adam, Sophia and Brendan, his parents Joseph and Gertrude Hamilton, and to his large and loving extended family.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
