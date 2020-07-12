1/
JOSEPH McKENZIE-HAMILTON
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McKENZIE-HAMILTON-- Joseph. The West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing deeply mourns the passing of our beloved colleague, Joe McKenzie-Hamilton. Joe joined WSFSSH in 1992, served as the Director of the Frederic Fleming House from 1996-2010 and in 2010 became the Director of the Claremont in the Bronx. Though Joe was a very smart, skilled, compassionate and tireless worker, the hallmark of his work was his commitment to our staff and residents. He was a patient and thoughtful mentor. Numerous WSFSSH employees-and their children-credit his attention and guidance as critical to their professional and personal development. Joe was never one to take credit for his accomplishments, always putting the spotlight on others. Throughout his life, Joe was committed to non-violent political action, working in Central America and throughout the world to promote social justice and human rights. Joe also committed countless hours of his life and much of his soul to the mission of the Catholic Worker. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his wife Sabra, their children Adam, Sophia and Brendan, his parents Joseph and Gertrude Hamilton, and to his large and loving extended family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Funeral Mass
05:00 PM
To view on your computer use the link below
Send Flowers
JUL
12
Wake
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Riverdale Funeral Home, Inc. - New York
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of the Good Shepherd
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riverdale Funeral Home, Inc. - New York
5044 Broadway
New York, NY 10034
(212) 942-4000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
50 entries
July 11, 2020
Dear Brendan and Sabra,
We are so heartbroken for you and your family on this devastating loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Brendan- your Dad was an amazing person and I know he must have been so proud of the wonderful young man you have become. With Love from Kevin, Becky and Derek Woods
Becky and Kevin Woods
Friend
July 11, 2020
I am so very sad to hear of Joe's passing. I have the happiest memories of my college friend - moments filled with laughter and warmth. What a sad loss. Deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.
Michele Murphy Gastel
Friend
July 11, 2020
The best man and coworker that I had honored to meet and share during the two years working at WSFSSH (85th St and RedOak). humble, helpful, noble and transparent soul. God have him in his glory in a privileged place. Sincerely, Gloria Gallego and family. 220 Carina Circle, Sanford Fl 32773.
Gloria Gallego
Coworker
July 11, 2020
My condolences and prayers to Sabra and your family. May the support of family and friends help you through this difficult time. May Joseph find light, happiness and eternal life in Christ.
Elaine Chan
Friend
July 11, 2020
I am in shock! Joe was a kind, generous and compassionate person who loved his family and the people he served. We worked together briefly and it was pure delight when about six months ago I ran into him in Washington Heights on my way home from work. He remembered my nickname even though it had been 9 years since we worked together. My prayers are with his family during this difficult time.
Adel O'Regan
July 11, 2020
Dear McKenzie-Hamilton family and loved ones,
Joe's obituary speaks volumes not only about him, but also about the love and joy and humor your family shared.
Be gentle with yourselves and remember that Joe's life was better because of your love and care.
Holding you in my daily prayers and reminding you that God is always with you...and with Joe.
With love and giant hugs
Pauline Brookfield
Friend
July 11, 2020
I offer my condolences with all my ❤
Jo Ann Pregler
July 11, 2020
Rest in Peace Joe! You will be missed.
Oumou Toure
Coworker
July 11, 2020
May God's grace rest upon Joe and his family during this difficult time. Knew him when I was at Fordham as my friend Jeannie's brother. He was always so kind and joyful. Lifting everyone up in prayer and extending our deepest condolences.
Marie Wilson
July 11, 2020
I was shocked and saddened to learn of Joe's passing. Another Catholic Worker saint has left us far too soon.
My deepest sympathy to Sabra, their children , and the other members of his family,
Phil Runkel
Friend
July 11, 2020
I only had the chance to talk with and meet Joe a few times in my life, living across the country - but I was forever struck by his good nature, joviality, zest for life, energy and warmth.

He really stood out and somehow I understood that he was one of those rare "would happily give you the shirt off his back - and then some" type of fellows. So sorry for Sabra and the kids and all those who loved and needed Joe! Just awful. I hope they are ready for Joe upstairs, they might get more energy than they bargained for! Rest in peace Joe.
Tim Donahue
Family
July 11, 2020
Joe is one of many people who have saved me over the course of my life when I was in great need. He is also close to the top of the list. When I was pastor of Nativity Church in Manhattan, I was deeply fond of the people but often felt inadequate and overwhelmed in the job. Joe and Sabra just saved me on a daily basis and all of that with humor, love and unstoppable energy. Great reminders of the spirit of the gospel. Always supporting and gently calling me to be better. Joe will be greatly missed by all but especially his family. But he did not waste a moment of his time among us, always loving and serving.
With grateful love, Don Gannon, SJ
Donald Gannnon
Friend
July 11, 2020
We were so saddened to hear of Joe's passing. Linda speaks so highly of him and I wish I would have had the honor of meeting him. Sabra, we are praying for you and your family. May God bless you all until you meet again. Sending our love, Nan
Nancy Taubert-Bracamonte
Friend
July 11, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through this heartbreaking time. Love and peace to your family.
Tracy Rudzitis
Coworker
July 11, 2020
With our sincere sympathies to the McKenzie Hamilton and Kelly family at this time, we are sorry to hear of Joe's passing. May Joe Rest in Peace. No doubt in anyone's mind, Joe's was a Life Well Lived
"Death Leaves a Heartache No One Can Heal, Love Leaves a Memory, No One Can Steal"
Tim, Doreen and Kathleen Dunne
Timothy Dunne
Family
July 11, 2020
Patricia Gaskin
Coworker
July 11, 2020
It feels like Rapture already happen.....
There is not a lot of words to describe how lovingly compassionate,tolerant,patient and tender Joe was
with homeless people he was feeding every Saturday at Joe"s Brunch and how they look up to him with
respect one can only earn.It was inspiring to witness Joe level of humanity,christianity,work ethics.He make believer out of me...
Thank You Joe for all joy and laughs ...
Dorota Sikora
Friend
July 11, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you on this sad occasion. We remember "Joey" as a lovely young boy from when he attended St. Peter's School along with all our girls. Upon reading his obituary we learned that he had became a fine man, definitely one of God's greatest creations. May he Rest In Peace in our Fathers loving embrace. And may God's peace and comfort enfold all his family but especially his Mom (Gert) and his Dad (Joe). With our Love and Prayers, Anne and Bill VanCuyk and daughters Karen Wilson, Susan Grunder, Sheila VanCuyk Anderson, Laura Galvin, Helen Row and Janet VanCuyk Brooks.
Anne and Bill VanCuyk
Friend
July 11, 2020
Rest in peace with the Lord! Praying for you & your family in this difficult time.
Josephine Dela Cruz
July 11, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the untimely passing of Joe. Prayers are with all of you in this time of mourning.
I am in Ohio visiting family and only saw this today, so missed the zoom Mass.
May you feel the support we all are sending! Take care, Margaret
Margaret Flanagan
Friend
July 11, 2020
Joe was an incredible friend to all. He was full of love and grace and always made me laugh. My fondest joke between us was how proud he was that Vinny and I wisely chose Joseph as our son's name and not James even though Jamie is Joseph's godfather! We'll miss you Joe! Rest in peace.
Jennifer LaPietra
Friend
July 11, 2020
I met Joe through the Bronx Health & Housing Consortium. He was a quiet leader and made you feel better for being with him. He made a difference in his words and deeds and will be missed. He lived a life well-lived. May he Rest In Peace.
Alison OConnor Jordan
Coworker
July 10, 2020
Joe was a great, fun and always active gentleman. Always there for all; he will be very missed and mourned by all, especially the Good Shepherd and Inwood community. Miss you already. Say Hi to all of our family and friends in Heaven.
ESTHER STRAUCH
Acquaintance
July 10, 2020
Rest in Peace
Negash Abdurahman
Acquaintance
July 10, 2020
Our hearts are broken for Joe's large family of loved ones. Such a loss of so vibrant a man so swiftly with no time to say good bye ... We are all blessed to have had Joe in our lives. He exuded love, compassion and empathy. Joe is now our Saint Intercessor sitting at the Right Hard of a Loving God. Joe Hamilton -- Pray for Us.
Joe Hamilton -- Presente.
Joe Hamilton -- Rest in Peace.
Our Prayers are with you, Sabra, and with your kids. Love and Blessings, Patrick and Mary
Patrick O'Neill
July 10, 2020
I had the wonderful joy of working with Joe for the past three months in NY. I was one of the travel nurses onsite at the Holiday Inn, and upon day 1, Joe was nice, welcoming, and soo funny. He had a genuine love for those residents and staff, and I would often tell him how I could see the heartfelt love and compassion he had. I would look forward to the daily meetings so I could hear him crack jokes. He will truly be missed. I am deeply saddened.
Towanda McLeod
Coworker
July 10, 2020
Thank you for welcoming us to NY in the midst of this pandemic. The highlight of my day was our 4pm meeting . You already made us laugh with your stories and kept us fed with your restaurant suggestions . Your passion for your job was always felt , in how you cared about your residents. Thanks for sharing your stories when you talked fondly of your wife and children. Whenever I think of NY I will think fondly of you . Rest In Peace Joe
Erika , one of the nurses
Erika Ballard
Coworker
July 10, 2020
Our California family (Walshe Donahues)
Grieves deeply for our cousin Joe. He was a good time,and always fun to be with.
We wish we could have spent more time
Together. One never knows when we will be called home. Our hearts break for Joes beautiful family and hope they will visit us in California again, anytime.
Hilary Walshe Donahue
Family
July 10, 2020
Joe was a great guy, a terrific role model and friend. I was lucky to have met him at Fordham. He committed his life to service like few have. He will be missed.
Doug Ryan
Friend
July 10, 2020
Fly high Joe, youll be missed
Keisha Benjamin
Coworker
July 10, 2020
Always remember being with Joe on Adams graduation day at Fordham. While it was pouring rain outside and people were all closely packed into the auditorium, Joe quietly stood in the back and read, not really taking in the stress of being in this confined space. At the graduation dinner he and Sabra stood and spoke so eloquently how proud he was of Adam. Our friendship has been brief, but I know that he was a generous person with a Big heart.
Peace be with the family
Love -
Elizabeth Weisberg
Elizabeth Weisberg
Friend
July 10, 2020
I'm in shock! What a gem of a man! I remember him and Sabra so well from our days as classmates at the Graduate School of Religion and Religious Studies at Fordham University and later on through Pax Christi's Good Friday Ways of the Cross. So very sad for Sabra and the children. So sad for the whole family and community of friends and colleagues. May Joe rest in peace and may all who loved him relish their memories of him. His obituary is an beautiful tribute. Cherish it.
Rosemarie Pace
Classmate
July 10, 2020
Joe was a wonderful man, who brought joy and happiness to all he met, he will be greatly missed. My deepest condolences to you, Sabra and the family. I loved the way he was so much fun at the family bingos and at all the school parties, always making us laugh. He will always be in our hearts. Rest in peace Joe.
Shawn Rose
Friend
July 10, 2020
THE ENTIRE BERGIN FAMILY SENDS PRAYERS AND VIRTUAL HUGS TO ALL OF THE MCKENZIE-HAMILTON FAMILY. SO VERY SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS.
CAROL AND FRANK BERGIN
Acquaintance
July 10, 2020
Such a tremendous loss for the whole family and community! Im so very sorry!
FRancine Connolly
Family
July 10, 2020
Sabra, My most sincere condolences to you and the entire family - will never forget his great teachings and amazing personality. Rest In Peace Joseph. ❤
Claudia Marte
Student
July 10, 2020
What a tremendous loss. I got to know Joe through work, having been involved with organizations connected to West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing for more than 25 years. He was a brilliant advocate on behalf of formerly homeless people struggling with mental illness and addiction, and was aided in this by his foundational passion for social justice and his Irish wit and charm. I have rarely known anyone as unwavering in his belief in the essential rights and dignity of those most challenged. He was a true gift to our movement and to every gathering he was a part of. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends as well as to the broader family of coworkers and acquaintances who were lucky enough to have known him.
Cynthia Stuart
Friend
July 10, 2020
Joe, you were probably the kindest, smartest, funniest, and most compassionate person that I was lucky enough to know in this life. I will miss you more than words can ever express. Love you, brother. I think it's a safe bet that you were the most loved Irishman in New York City. Deepest condolences to Sabra, Adam, Sofia, Brendan, and his extended family.
Stephen Shafer
Friend
July 10, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Daniel Mauk
July 10, 2020
Dear Mckenzie-Hamiltons and also Hamilton family,
We were so saddened to hear about the passing of young Joe. Reading his obituary, it is so clear that he lived five lifetimes for Christ.
Most of us are lucky to be able to try to live Just one for Christ.
We are so pleased today to be able to visit with you all on Zoom, but do wish that we could see you in person!
Blessings and love you are all- you are in our thoughts and prayers !
Erin and J R Herron and family
Erin and JR Herron
Family
July 10, 2020
Joe was one of the finest Catholic Workers I have met since I became part of the CW movement in 1975.
Dan Mauk
Friend
July 10, 2020
I had the good fortune to co-present with Joe the last couple of years in the CSH Healthy Aging Academy Program. Although I did not know him well, I could see he had a heart of gold and a passion for supporting his housing residents. When he presented, he captured the students' attention in ways I'd never seen others do before. He connected so well with his gifts of warmth and humor. He was a truly special guy that I would have liked to have known as a friend. Peace to you, Joe.
Ken Meeker
Acquaintance
July 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Namaste Joe, as you used to say always. Om Shanti (Peace).
Harish Hathiwala
Friend
July 10, 2020
My heart is broken. I will miss you and love you always, Joe.
Brian Peterson
Friend
July 10, 2020
Please know that our thoughts are with you. Joe will be remembered in our hearts and memories forever. Wishing you strength and peace during this difficult time. Sending our love, hugs and prayers.
Patty & Mitch Curesky
Family
July 10, 2020
sonia mendez
Coworker
July 10, 2020
If Joe was good enough for Sabra (and Cliff&Lori), then he must have been a saint. I know he will be missed by all who knew him. Remember his humor and his love.
Denise Meredith
Friend
July 10, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Joe, I am sad for the family. But I am so grateful for being able to come to New York , from Minnesota about 6 years ago for the Taste of Guatemala and meet Joe and family. What an amazing man. And I can feel the love through you all. Joe left his legacy. RIP. You are all in my prayers.
Marsha Murphy
Friend
July 10, 2020
I remember joining to some restaurant in New York with him an my mom and eating chicken parm pizza while he cracks jokes the whole meal
Max Crocker
Family
July 10, 2020
It was only a few weeks ago that Uncle Joe was texting my sister (his god daughter) and, I funny gifs to make us smile. Uncle Joe was one of my moms favorite cousins (referring to him lovingly as Cupcake) and always brought her to tears with his jokes. I was lucky enough to experience some of this on my own over the years and specifically last summer when Uncle Joe treated me like one of his own while I interned in the city. I can still hear him calling me Cousin Katie while cracking Texas related jokes. What an incredible man who devoted his life to serving his community and those less fortunate. He was so proud of his family, especially his children and between teasing/ taunting them you could tell that they meant everything to him. My heart is with those that are affected by the loss of this remarkably compassionate individual, Joe Hamilton.
Katie Crocker
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved