MELE--Joseph. Joseph Emidio Mele, passed away August 6, 2019 at age 98. Joseph was born in Greenwich Village, New York to Lucia Pascale and Emidio Mele on February 21, 1921. An outstanding athlete at Erasmus Hall in Brooklyn, he pitched a no-hitter in 1938. He served in the US Army in World War II as a tugboat captain in the European theatre. He graduated from Drew University. He joined Mele Company in 1947, founded by his father in 1912. He was a longtime co- owner of the company which became the largest maker of jewelry boxes in the United States. He served as a Trustee at Drew University, supported Our Lady of the Hamptons Regional Catholic School, and co-founded the Mele Foundation with his brother in the 1950s. It continues today as a donor advised fund of the Oneida Herkimer County Foundation. He loved sailing, was a gifted amateur cinematographer, enthusiastic golfer and fierce competitor throughout his life. He was a member of Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, The New York Athletic Club, and Delaire Country Club. He lived each day to the fullest, cherished his family and enriched the lives of all who knew him, as a dear friend and mentor to many. He was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth Ann Schindler in 1966, and raised their five children as a single parent. He was predeceased by his wife Muriel Mele. He is survived by his five children: Dorothy Mele, Roberta Mele, Elizabeth Reed, Raymond Mele and Joseph Mele, Jr., eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and by his loving companion Sivia Elgart. Viewing will be on Monday, August 12th at Roslyn Heights Funeral Home, Roslyn Heights, New York. Mass on August 13th at 10:30am, Saint Peters Church, Port Washington, New York, and burial at Mount St. Mary's Cemetery, Flushing, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 11, 2019