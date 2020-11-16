1937 - 2020

Joseph Michael Nolan, of Palm Desert, CA died on Saturday (November 7, 2020) at his home at Sommerset South, where he had lived with his wife Beverly Sue Nolan for thirteen years. He was 83.

He was born on April 26, 1937 in Patchogue, Long Island, NY. He worked as a pin boy at Maggio's Bowling Alley and was the caddie master at the Bellport Golf Club while he attended Seton Hall High School and Patchogue High School. He served in the US Air Force from 1956-58. He completed his Bachelor's of Science in Electrical Engineering from West Coast University in 1972. He received a license as a Professional Engineer in Electrical Engineering in 1977, and he became a member of The California Society of Professional Engineers in 1993. He worked as an electrical engineer in Southern California and then operated his own electrical engineering firm, Dream Engineering, in Apple Valley CA from 1980 until his retirement in 2007.

Upon selling his business and entering retirement, he and his wife Beverly lived in Palm Desert and regularly traveled in Italy, where he studied Italian. He also continued consulting as an electrical engineer, and he volunteered with Beverly in Florida to register people to vote. He served on the association board at Sommerset South.

While living in Rialto, CA, he served as an Extraordinary Minister at Saint Catherine of Siena's. Later, he and his wife were members of Christ of the Desert church in Palm Desert. His two elder sisters, Catherine Nolan Hurley, and Eileen Nolan DeVito predeceased him. His younger brother Jerry Nolan lives in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Beverly Pinkerton Nolan, his daughter, Ruth Nolan, and his three sons, John Nolan, Jerry Nolan, and Patrick Nolan.

