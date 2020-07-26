1/1
JOSEPH MICHENFELDER
{ "" }
MICHENFELDER--Joseph. Joseph F. Michenfelder, died peacefully at his home in Bloomfield, CT, July 4, 2020. Born in St. Louis, MO in 1929, he is survived by his wife of 50 years, Laurine Glynn Michenfelder; his sister, Mary Phelan; his brother-in-law, John Glynn; and his sister-in-law, Monica Michenfelder. Mr. Michenfelder received an M.S. from Columbia Journalism School in 1958. He served as president and CEO of Napolitan Associates in New York City, specializing in political counseling and communications. Donations may be made in Mr. Michenfelder's name to St. Joseph's Indian School.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Molloy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Memories & Condolences

July 10, 2020
All our love to you, Laurine. ❤
Julie Wolfe
Family
July 10, 2020
July 8, 2020
I never met "Father Joe", as my mom called him (LaVonne Miller), but she loved him dearly, as a friend. My siblings and I always heard wonderful stories of his work, his life and his humor. Sincerest condolences and prayers for comfort. Vonnie Sachse
Vonnie Sachse
Friend
