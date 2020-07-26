JOSEPH MICHENFELDER

MICHENFELDER--Joseph. Joseph F. Michenfelder, died peacefully at his home in Bloomfield, CT, July 4, 2020. Born in St. Louis, MO in 1929, he is survived by his wife of 50 years, Laurine Glynn Michenfelder; his sister, Mary Phelan; his brother-in-law, John Glynn; and his sister-in-law, Monica Michenfelder. Mr. Michenfelder received an M.S. from Columbia Journalism School in 1958. He served as president and CEO of Napolitan Associates in New York City, specializing in political counseling and communications. Donations may be made in Mr. Michenfelder's name to St. Joseph's Indian School.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store