NATHAN--Joseph Leucht. (1923-2019). Joe Nathan of Verona, NJ, died on February 26 with his family by his side. His remarkable 96-year streak of good health, joie de vivre, avid curiosity, and intellectual/musical pursuits ended from cardiac arrest shortly after he taught a poetry class at the Quest Learning Community in NYC. Joe was born February 4, 1923, and grew up in South Orange, NJ. He graduated from the Wharton School at UPenn, then joined the US Army Air Corps as a navigator, flying bombing missions over Germany. He retired in 1998 as President and CEO of Abeles-Lewit Company in Paterson, NJ. A lifelong learner, Joe loved teaching and taking classes at Quest, where he was actively involved for over 25 years. He played the piano daily and was a patron of the Met Opera, Tanglewood, and the NYC Ballet. He was an avid golfer and member at Mountain Ridge Country Club in New Jersey and Stockbridge Country Club in Massachusetts, where he had a second home for 50 years. He was happiest when his dance card was full and he was learning something new. Joe is survived by three sons, William (Susan Ross), Tom (Julie Drake), and James (Vicky). He adored his five grandchildren: Emily (Ryan White), Ted, Evan, Geoffrey, and Olivia and was delighted with the recent arrival of his first great-grandchild, Imogen White. He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Abby Sue Abeles Nathan and his younger brother, Robert David Nathan. A celebration to honor our beloved patriarch will be held on March 30th in Verona, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Tanglewood Music Center of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Published in The New York Times on Mar. 3, 2019

