JOSEPH NEWMAN
NEWMAN--Joseph H. age 95, of Jupiter, FL died July 1, 2020. Born and raised in Brooklyn, he moved to West Orange, NJ in 1950 and Jupiter, FL in 1990, spending summers in New Jersey. He excelled for 30 years as a nationally recognized building science and construction technology innovator, before retiring as President and CEO of Tishman Research Corporation and as Executive Vice President and Director Emeritus at Tishman Realty & Construction. Newman was a member emeritus of the National Academy of Engineering, a presidentially appointed member and former Chairman of the National Institute of Building Sciences, and accomplished board member and chairman of numerous professional and philanthropic organizations. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Doris; his daughter, Jane Newman (Andrew) Kessler; his son, Douglas Newman (Carole Anzalone- Newman); a brother, Sheldon (Helene) Newman; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
