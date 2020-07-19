1/1
JOSEPH NOVI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NOVI--Joseph Michael. It is with great and deep sadness that we share Doctor Joseph Michael Novi, 57, of Toledo, OH and formerly of Columbus, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 12, 2020. The loss of Joe was shocking and unexpected, and one that strikes the heart of many. Joe was a remarkably loving son, brother, husband, father and "Pop" to the sparkle of his eye, Wren. Joe is survived by his mother, Maria Sue Novi of Hillsborough, NJ; wife and love of his life, Traci; children, Brian (Dana), Meaghan, Whitnee (Kevin) and Wade; granddaughter, Wren; siblings, Ralph (Robin) Novi, Doreen (Mike) Szeflinski, Dawn (Jeff) Strauch; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Novi. Joe leaves a gift of strength and beauty. His parents, Joe and Sue Novi, along with the Hillsborough, NJ community, cultivated his compassionate, driven nature and raised a man worth of the many accolades received throughout his life. Joes competitive nature led him to Brown University where he completed his undergraduate education while playing collegiate level football for the Brown Bears. Joe received his DO at PCOM in Philadelphia, PA. He chose to enter Obstetrics and Gynecology at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA. His tenure as Chief of the Department of OB/GYN at Geisinger prepared Joe for a fellowship in the subspecialty of Urogynecology at the University of Pennsylvania. At the time, there were less than 50 board-certified Urogynecologists in the world, solidifying Joe as a pioneer in his field. Utilizing that training, he leaves a legacy beyond the training and mentoring of several residents, and paving their way to not only individual success, but increasing the availability and quality of care for many more women, patients and their families. His humanitarian spirit found expression in numerous surgical mission trips to Africa where he restored the lives of women in Eritrea, Mali, and the Central African Republic through fistula repair and field training of local doctors. Anyone who came in contact with Joe knew he was kind, caring, and full of compassion. He had an immense passion for his wife, Traci, and always wanted, "one more hug." Joe was always a source of positivity, gentleness and made you feel like you were beyond special. Joe's family and friends will grieve his absence more than words can describe. To honor Joe's wishes and his modest loving demeanor, we would like to quote what is lovingly referred to as "Joseph's Pearls of Wisdom:" "Let those you love know you love them, share your knowledge, and always ask for one more hug." A private service was held in New Jersey on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life, which will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Franklin Park Conservatory at The Wells Barn & Lawn, 1777 E Broad Street, Columbus, OH from 12pm to 3pm. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, those attending are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Services were entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Toledo, Ohio (419-841-2422). Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Franklin Park Conservatory at The Wells Barn & Lawn
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
24 entries
July 18, 2020
I am so saddened by this news. Dr Novi was an amazing man and such a wonderfully kind and giving provider. It was a privilege to know him and work with him at Riverside Hospital.
Dallas King
Coworker
July 18, 2020
I am so saddened by this news. Dr Novi was an amazing man and such a wonderfully kind and giving provider. It was a privilege to know him and work with him at Riverside Hospital.
Dallas King
Coworker
July 18, 2020
I worked with Joe in Urogyn at Geisinger. He valued my work and taught everyone how to enhance the true meaning of excellent bedside manner. He has positively impacted many lives!
Joan Armstrong
Coworker
July 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss prayers and thoughts are with you and your family. Dr. Novi delivered our daughter Onolee back in 1993. I worked with him as well He was so kind and so caring. Hes a doctor youll never forget who left a lasting impression. So sorry for your loss !
Holly Oberrender Dragonette
Coworker
July 18, 2020
Joe and I worked at Riverside together for almost 14 years, this loss is such a shock to us all. Joe lit up when he spoke of Tracie and his granddaughter. My heart goes out to Tracie, all his children and family. May God be with you all.
Dave
Coworker
July 18, 2020
Worked with Joe when he was a resident and staff doctor. He was a wonderful, compassionate person and I believe he was one of the kindest men God could have put on the earth.
Tracey Madden
Coworker
July 18, 2020
I did not have the privilege to scrub often for Dr. Novi, but when I did, what a treat it was ! He consistently had a kind word, a smile on his face and welcomed me to his operating room. It was always a good day. He treated everyone with respect. On top of all that a talented, gifted surgeon, his patients were so lucky to find him. You will be greatly missed Dr. Novi. Rest In Peace ❤
Candace Park
July 18, 2020
I am so very sad to hear about the passing of Dr. Novi. I was a patient of his and he always made the effort to make sure I felt comfortable and understood what he was telling me. He was the only surgeon I ever had who stood with me, held my hand, while I was anesthetized. He told me everything would be ok, and I will always remember that. Im sure he will be missed by many. May eternal light shine on him and, through the mercy of God, may he Rest In Peace.
Barbara
July 18, 2020
My sincere condolences for the loss of such a wonderful man. Dr. Novi was a remarkable physician who touched many lives. His kind gentle demeanor put those he treated at ease. He personally treated me and I feel blessed to have been a patient if his. As a nurse I saw how he treated all with respect and kindness. He was dedicated to caring for all. May his legacy live on through the many lives he touched.
Kelly Mitchell
Coworker
July 17, 2020
I never met Dr Novi ,but felt like I knew him from listening to my daughter Tonia Wilkins,who worked has a surgical tech in his room.
Prayers for the family ❤
Lydia Webb
Acquaintance
July 17, 2020
I never met Dr Novi,but felt as if I did, solely because of Tonia Wilkins ,my daughter,who Loved working has his surgical tech ,at Riverside.
May God Bless your family.

Lydia Webb
Acquaintance
July 17, 2020
Dr. Novi was one of the nicest doctors at Riverside Hospital! Always smiling and would say hello to you in the hallway. He was so kind to all of us who work at the main surgery desk. My heart is saddened by the news of his passing, and my sincere condolences go out to his entire family. May his love and memories stay in your hearts forever.
Robin Weitzel
Coworker
July 17, 2020
Joe was one of the most genuine and kindest individuals Ive had the pleasure of encountering in my life. While our paths didnt cross often after our time at Brown, I very often thought of our time together and the fact that Joe made everyone around him happier. Im sure he will be missed by those fortunate enough to be a more active part of his life. Rest In Peace, Joe.
Tom Shober
Friend
July 17, 2020
Joe was one of the most genuine and kindest individuals Ive had the pleasure of encountering in my life. While our paths didnt cross often after our time at Brown, I very often thought of our time together and the fact that Joe made everyone around him happier. Im sure he will be missed by those fortunate enough to be a more active part of his life. Rest In Peace, Joe.
Tom Shober
Friend
July 17, 2020
Im deeply saddened to hear of Joes passing. We were friends, classmates and teammates in high school. Joe always had a kind heart and a friendly smile. While I havent spoken to him in years Im not surprised by the comments left here. He had a positive impact on everyone he came in contact with. My condolences to his family.
Bob Newland
Friend
July 17, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Joe in surgery for 16 wonderful years. I still remember showing him around on his first day with us, I addressed him as Dr. Novi and he told me his mom named him Joe. After that I never called him anything else. We always fought over who got to work with him for the day, because it was always the best day. I still remember the lab coat he would wear when making rounds, big button photos of His kids soccer pictures, he was so proud of his family.He never spoke an unkind word about anyone. He would even check in on us after we had a surgery or family crisis. Please know that you are all In our thoughts and prayers. He made the world a better place.
Sharon
Coworker
July 17, 2020
Joe was one of the nicest men I have ever met. He was down to earth, you could just sit down & have a conversation with him even if you didn't know him that well. You felt comfortable around him.
I will miss him dearly.
Linda Weber
Linda Weber
Friend
July 17, 2020
would just like to mention to the close family and friends of dr. Novi,
that when we speak of his genuine good heart, as you already know its not just mere words, this man was the first surgeon who when passing me in the halls would always call me by name and ask how i was doing, that touched me deeply, made this person of small importance in our surgery room feel like a somebody, I`LL NEVER FORGET THIS MAN, and i pray that God never forgets him as well.
McArthur Baker
Friend
July 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Joe was an exceptional man and physician filled with empathy and compassion. He always treated everyone with kindness. I will miss him greatly.
Carmele Clark
Friend
July 17, 2020
I am completely heartbroken with the loss of this wonderful man. He has treated me so well as his patient for several years. He exemplified true compassion and kindness always to everyone he met. I will miss him greatly. Rest in peace and prayers for his family will continue.
Carmele Clark
Friend
July 17, 2020
My husband and I were classmates of Joe at PCOM. We have so many great memories of him and his gentle spirit and kind soul. He will always be remembered as that laid back, fun loving guy who brightened your day with just his smile. Prayers for all his family and friends and especially his children during this unimaginable loss.
Lynne and Don DeBrakeleer
Friend
July 17, 2020
To the entire Novi and extended family, may your beautiful memories of your son, brother, husband, uncle, get you through this very very sad time. My memories of Joe were how he always had a BIG smile on his face whenever you saw him. He made you feel so at ease when you were around him. Even though I haven't been in his company for many a year, people like that, forever stay the same. I am sending you much love and lots of hugs from afar. I will keep Joe and all of you in my prayers as you start your grief journey...♥
Laura Mazur
Friend
July 17, 2020
As teammates at Brown, and with both of us being Italian-American, Joe and I quickly became friends, and remained so. Even then, he was a gentle and kind soul. Joe definitely made this world a better place, and it was my privilege to call him my friend. I send sincere condolences to Joe's mom, to Traci, their children, and to the entire Novi family. Joe left his mark on our hearts, and he will never be forgotten. May he Rest In Peace.
Robert J. Chiaradio, Jr. Westerly, RI
July 17, 2020
As teammates at Brown, and with both of us being Italian-American, Joe and I instantly became friends, and remained so. Even then, he was a gentle, kind soul. He definitely made this world a better place. Sincere condolences to Joes mom, to Traci, their children, and the entire Novi family. Joe left his mark on our hearts, and he will never be forgotten. May he Rest In Peace.
Robert J. Chiaradio, Jr. Westerly, RI
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved